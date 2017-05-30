Uber vs. Lyft: What's the difference?

Uber will get some competition Wednesday when Lyft returns to town. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Uber will get some competition Wednesday when Lyft returns to town.

KHOU 11 looked into the differences and found a few differences from Ridester.com.

First, Uber is a bigger company, which means Uber is available in many more places than Lyft. The bottom line is it’s easier to get an Uber than a Lyft.

Ridester did a comparison of amenities and finds that Uber has more upscale choices for people who are considering these types of options — one being more upscale cars. Both, though, do offer higher pricing options in Uber Black and Lyft Premier.

Both ride-sharing options charge about the same. Both also implement surge pricing in specific locations where there’s very high demand for transportation as well as during peak hours. Uber calls this surge pricing; Lyft calls it Prime Time pricing.

Both require some sort of credit or debit card information to be stored in the app, but then there’s a difference. According to Digitaltrends.com, the next time you access the Lyft app after a ride, you’ll be asked to rate your driver on a scale of 1 to 5 and offer feedback. Then you will have the chance to tip him or her.

Uber doesn’t allow in-app tipping so riders must have cash on hand if they choose to tip.

