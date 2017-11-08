Uber teaming up with NASA for 'Uber Elevate'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Officer shot in Baton Rouge told insurance will endNov. 8, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
HPD officer rushed to hospital after wreck in NE HoustonNov. 8, 2017, 8:37 p.m.
-
Church shooter may have ordered guns online before…Nov. 8, 2017, 3:12 p.m.