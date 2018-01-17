TxDOT employee, volunteer firefighter accused in attempted sex assault

Daniel Colbert

HOUSTON - Police arrested a TxDOT employee and volunteer firefighter in an attempted sexual assault from last week in Katy.

Daniel Colbert, 34, has been charged with attempted sexual assault. He's accused of ambushing a woman in a Walmart parking lot, pulling up her dress and yanking down her underwear. Detectives say Colbert called it "sharking".

Colbert lives in Waller County, where he volunteers with the Pattison Area Fire Department.

Police are asking for any other potential victims to come forward.

