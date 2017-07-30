Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash

PEARLAND, Texas- A man and woman were killed in a motorcycle crash in Pearland on Sunday, police said.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Dixie Farm Road.

A man and woman who were riding a 2005 Honda motorcycle crashed into a GMC pickup truck at the Oakbrook intersection.

Police said both of them were thrown from the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

