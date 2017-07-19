Two more APD officers hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Austin police badge (Photo: KVUE)

Two Austin police officers were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday evening, Austin Police Association President Ken Cassaday confirmed.

The officers taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for evaluation after the newly-installed carbon monoxide sensors in their police vehicle went off.

The City of Austin had contracted with Ford to purchase 133 police interceptors this year. 64 of those vehicles have already been delivered and four are in operation, the rest are still being processed. The remaining 69 are still at Ford awaiting delivery and the city is trying to figure out if there would be any legal consequences if they refuse to accept them.

The issues began in March when APD Sergeant Zachary LaHood said he became seriously ill in his patrol vehicle. He is still on medical leave and said he is suffering from neurological problems from what he believes was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Since then, the city has installed CO detectors in all police interceptors and they have gone off more than 40 times, requiring those vehicles to be taken off the road.

On Wednesday, the Police Union sent a letter to the city asking for better alarms if they are going to keep those vehicles on the road.

Ford has said that they found nothing that leads them to believe that their manufacturing has led to this issue.

