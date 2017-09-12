Two men struck by train near Hwy 90 in Sugar Land

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Two men were struck by a train near Highway 90 in Sugar Land on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the incident happened around 7:50 p.m. when a train was traveling westbound on Highway 90 near University Boulevard.

Police say the train struck two men who were walking on the tracks at the time. One was transported by ambulance, and the other by Memorial Hermann Life Flight.

They are both in critical condition, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for story updated.

