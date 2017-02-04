KHOU
SE Houston crash ends in front yard, three injured

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:07 AM. CST February 04, 2017

HOUSTON- Two people were injured in car crash in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m when a blue Toyota was traveling west on Dixie Drive. While the car crossed Reveille Street, police said it t-boned a white Dodge Charger. 

Both cars went into the front yard of a house on Dixie. 

The Houston Fire Department extricated two people from the Toyota. They were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The driver of the Charger was also transported the the hospital. 

Police said they are all expected to survive.  

