SE Houston crash ends in front yard, three injured

HOUSTON- Two people were injured in car crash in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m when a blue Toyota was traveling west on Dixie Drive. While the car crossed Reveille Street, police said it t-boned a white Dodge Charger.

Both cars went into the front yard of a house on Dixie.

The Houston Fire Department extricated two people from the Toyota. They were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The driver of the Charger was also transported the the hospital.

Police said they are all expected to survive.

