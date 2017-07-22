Two firefighters treated for heat exhaustion in Conroe factory fire

(Photo: Scott Engle)

CONROE, Texas- Two firefighters nearly passed out from heat exhaustion while fighting a factory fire blaze at a in the Conroe area Saturday morning, officials said.

According to firefighters, workers at the factory located in the 9900 block of Butler Road said they heard an explosion around 10 a.m.

Officials said firefighters had a tough job because volatile materials were inside and water had to be "trucked in."

The chief says those firefighters were overwhelmed in their "hot" protective gear as temperatures were in the low 90's.

