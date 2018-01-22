Two dead after collision in NW Harris Co.

Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fatal collision just after noon Monday at State Highway 249 and Grant Road.

Three others were reportedly injured in the crash, including an 18-month-old baby.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

