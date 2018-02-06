It was just a test: Tsunami warning causes brief scare in Houston area

HOUSTON – Many Houston-area residents woke up to a scary alert on their phone warning of a tsunami.

Multiple KHOU 11 viewers sent in screenshots of various weather apps showing the tsunami warning for Houston, Hitchcock, La Porte and other communities.

For some, it wasn’t until you opened the headline that it was clear the message was the result of a test.

“THIS MESSAGE IS FOR TEST PURPOSES. THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE THE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION,” stated the alert.

One viewer told KHOU 11 she woke up and immediately got scared when she saw the headline.

It’s unclear why some weather apps passed on the alert without including the test info as part of the headline.

The National Weather Service confirms there is no cause for alarm on the Gulf Coast. A similar situation also occurred along hte East Coast early Tuesday.

