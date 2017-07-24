TSU closed Monday due to broken A/C across campus

Texas Southern University (Photo: KHOU, KHOU)

HOUSTON - The air conditioning at Texas Southern University campus has gone out and the school will be closed for the day Monday.

According to TSU, all classes and school-sponsored activities are canceled until further notice.

The air conditioning outage has impacted campus buildings but not dorms.

TSU asks students and staff to monitor TSU social media accounts, the university website and campus email for further updates.

