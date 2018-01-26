Trucks, SUVs rule Houston Auto Show

Big trucks and SUVs are front and center at the Houston Auto show, and there’s a lot of buzz surrounding this year’s displays. (Photo: KHOU)

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently means the cars, too.

Big trucks and SUVs are front and center at the Houston Auto show, and there’s a lot of buzz surrounding this year’s displays.

One of this year's staples is the new 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 – unveiled Tuesday night.

“It’s made for Texans, by Ram, in Texas,” said Rochelle Salinas, vice president of the Houston Auto Show.

Texas, where trucks and SUV’s are kings of the roads.

“Trucks actually make up 71 percent of the market share of vehicles sold in Houston,” Salinas said.

Doug Frankhauser is really into Ram trucks. He spent Friday checking out the 1500.

"I'm a 'gearhead,' so I just like to see the latest and what coming out," he said.

But what is it about trucks that’s so appealing to Houstonians?

“Everyone in Texas has loved trucks for a long time because the nature of the beast in where we live,” Salinas said.

With more than 700 cars on display, each year, utility vehicles steal the show.

“We’ve got big places to get around, lots of open space to work with, plus we’re hauling around a lot of things,” Salinas said.

The love for big trucks at the show didn’t discriminate. There were men and women, too.

“It’s just nice to be in a big vehicle, going around town being up in the traffic,” Jana Bingham said.

The event draws an older crowd and even youngsters wanting to get behind the wheel. Aiden, 5, and his big brother Christian fell in love with the newest Ford 150.

“This is his little Disney World here he likes it, he enjoys it,” said Aiden's dad.

Truck and SUV sales went up 2 percent in 2017 from 2016. Automakers are hoping the hype they’ve seen at the show continues that trend.

The auto show runs through Sunday.

