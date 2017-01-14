FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A truck caught on fire at a gas pump in Fort Bend County on Friday night.

According to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal, the fire happened around 9 p.m. on Crab River Road at FM 2759 when a woman parked her pickup truck at the gas pump and went inside the store.

While in the store, the truck suddenly went into flames. Parts of the gas station pump and overhang also caught on fire.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time; the investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KHOU)