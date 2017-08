(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- A big rig driver apparently climbed to safety after his or her cab ended up dangling off the Grand Parkway early Tuesday.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Highway 290.

Views from Air 11 show the truck's cab hanging off the overpass. A wrecker and fire truck were on the scene.

Tap here to watch Facebook video from Air 11

© 2017 KHOU-TV