Tropical storms likely to form in Gulf, Atlantic

Two separate tropical storms are likely to form in Gulf of Mexico and in the Atlantic over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical system that's drenching Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is being watched for development and has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical storm or depression in the Gulf within the next two days.

Residents along the Gulf Coast should prepare for possible flooding downpours, rough seas and locally damaging winds from the storm later this week, AccuWeather said.

Landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast would likely be around Wednesday or Thursday, according to Accuweather.

In addition to the Gulf storm, tropical development is possible near the equator over the central Atlantic early this week. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in Trinidad and Tobago and other southeastern Caribbean islands.

On average, there's one named storm in June in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico every other year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

"It’s not so uncommon to get a named storm in the Atlantic during June," Weather Underground said, noting Colin and Danielle developed during the month in 2016 and were the earliest C and D storms on record.

"But it’s remarkable to have two potential tropical cyclones at the same time during mid-June," the website added.

The next names on the list of tropical storms in the Atlantic basin for 2017 are Bret and Cindy, after Arlene formed in April.

