Trooper who survived crash warns of drunk driving

On Friday, Trooper Chad Blackburn spoke for the first time after a drunk driver nearly took his life last Labor Day weekend. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Trooper Chad Blackburn spent Labor Day Weekend 2016 as part of a major initiative to crack down on drunk drivers.

On Friday, he spoke for the first time after a drunk driver nearly took his life that weekend. He's speaking out about the dangers of drunk driving.

"I'm very thankful. I'm so thankful," he said.

A day after that initiative started, Blackburn was sitting in his patrol car on I-45 near NASA Road 1 when 31-year-old Tuwanna Moore slammed into him.

Court records show her blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit.

Trooper Blackburn spoke Friday only to KHOU 11 News for the first time since that crash -- a crash he says he doesn't remember.

Blackburn, ironically, suffered his injuries while out looking for drunk drivers.

"It's been a long road from the amount of injuries and the types of injuries I had to now walking. I'm doing good. I'm getting better each day," he said.

He got out of at rehab facility before Thanksgiving.

Friday, he joined with the Precinct 1 Constable's officer and other law enforcement agencies to get the message out about the dangers of drunk driving.

"People are out celebrating, and with celebrating there comes drinking and all we want to do is send a message out for responsible drinking," said Alan Rosen, constable for Harris County Precinct 1.

The DWI initiative is in honor of Blackburn.

Constable Rosen says law enforcement will be out in heavy numbers this weekend through Memorial Day looking for drunk drivers.

It's a partnership with Houston Police, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety.

