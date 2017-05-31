Trolleys damaged by Hurricane Ike returning to Galveston

(Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas- Trolleys will be rolling again on Galveston Island, starting Friday.

This is the first time trolleys will be in use since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Most of them were damaged or destroyed by the storm, but have since been restored.

According to the city's website:

The fares will be waived for summer for all riders.

The service will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The stops include 7 stops downtown, a ride down 25th Street where riders will transfer to the Seawall Trolley and stops all along the Seawall from Stewart Beach through to Moody Gardens.

