Tributes pour in for fallen Captain 'Iron Bill' Dowling

HOUSTON - Tributes are pouring in from across the world for fallen former Houston Fire Captain Bill Dowling.

Dowling, known as 'Iron Bill' died Tuesday in Colorado from health complications as a result of injuries he suffered battling the deadly Southwest Inn fire in 2013. He lost both legs and sustained a brain injury after a roof collapsed on him.

Firefighters who fought alongside Capt. Dowling in the massive fire are on their way to Colorado to stand watch over the captain's body and bring him back home.

Top officials with HFD paid tribute to the captain during an afternoon news conference Wednesday. At City Hall, there was a moment of silence and emotional tributes from City Council members and the mayor.

"A fallen hero but someone who will never be forgotten, and Houston will be forever, forever indebted," said Mayor Turner.

Dowling's family asked for prayers early Tuesday when he was hospitalized for pneumonia and cellulitis. The family moved to Colorado a year ago to continue his medical treatment.

KHOU 11 News anchor Ron Trevino visited the family last fall.

We lost Capt. "Iron Bill" Dowling tonight. He fought for this country and for this city. Thoughts and prayers to his family and HFD. pic.twitter.com/NE01bzusVS — Ron Trevino (@khouron) March 8, 2017

