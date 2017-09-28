Trekkies Unite! Star Trek Discovery

Star Trek Discovery airs on CBS All Access, a paid, online video service, Sunday nights at 7:30pm Central Time. (Photo: CBS)

HOUSTON - Today is the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) which first aired on September 28, 1986. It was truly a generation-defining show. I watched it as a kid growing up in Providence and my ambition to be a scientist was solidified henceforth. That interest was born exactly one year before, when Hurricane Gloria ripped through my neighborhood. I was hooked!

#HappyAnniversary to the crew that introduced us to No.1, the mischievous Q, tea Earl Grey hot, & taught us to Make it so! #StarTrek #TNG30 pic.twitter.com/BT4jeHgdGn — Star Trek (@StarTrek) September 28, 2017

It's funny looking back three decades ago today, because then I clearly remember thinking that the original Star Trek with William Shatner as Captain Kirk, was ancient news. After all it had last aired in 1969 and at the time, from the perspective of 7 yo Brooks, "17 years before" understandably felt like it was an eternity. But here we are, 30 years later ... I'm the adult with my own child approaching that magical 2nd-grade age, and a new and even more wild Star Trek TV series has been launched! Judging by the plot of first two episodes of Star Trek Discovery, and its huge budget for special effects, this one be the most iconic yet.



Discovery's crew embarks on a new franchise in the Star Trek family, on CBS All Access. (Photo: CBS)

What is this Star Trek legacy? I wouldn't go as far as saying its creator, Gene Roddenberry had the influence of other SciFi authors like, L. Ron Hubbard, who's writings inspired an entire religion, but Roddenberry's Star Trek has indeed attracted masses of, "disciples". Trekkies enjoy the adventure and escapism, in the fantasy of a future when money is no longer the motivator for achievement. It's a utopian society where greatness is measured by accomplishment of one's societal contribution, not by monetary wealth. It's a quantum step for civilization of today: an existence allowing people to explore their life dreams rather than being limited by the requirement to show up to work on time, so they can pay their bills, settle for less and owe people money just to have a place to live. In the Star Trek world, there's a purpose for each person.

Herein lay a contradiction! To watch it, you must pay. CBS All Access is the only platform in America to view it. It's $6/month with commercials, or $10/month without. That's a commitment of $129.90 per year here in Houston for the commercial-free option, with state and local taxes included. With commercials it's $77.94. When you add CBS All Access to your portfolio of other monthly subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, etc) suddenly you're talking real money, comparable to an annual cable bill. If you already pay for satellite/cable, the idea of subscribing is even less enticing.

Compounded by the fact that all the previous Star Trek TV franchises were free, it's hard for many to rationalize. Growing up back in my day, whether your family could afford cable or not, Star Trek was always there on bunny-ears, Monday nights. Now, you must have a broadband internet connection separate from your phone -- and the monthly cash. It's like taking disrupter fire from the Klingons!

When you find out that new #StarTrekDiscovery is behind a paywall, and not a freebie lead-in to the Sunday CBS-affiliate late newscast. pic.twitter.com/4173shlWX0 — Brooks ☈ Garner (@BrooksKHOU) September 27, 2017

So, is it worth it? I mean, I'm a fanboy of Star Trek so I say it is. That first episode which aired on KHOU 11 last Sunday night was compelling. They money they've dumped into production is huge, making for a true film experience. It didn't feel like a TV show. Because I too have bills to pay, to rationalize a subscription I had to cut somewhere. (Sorry, Starbucks. I'm quitting my latte habit. Thank you to the makers of the espresso patch. When I get those cravings, I have you.)

But, I can only speculate as to why CBS decided to keep this epic and beautiful television show off the air and online. Many suggest CBS is looking into the future (like Star Trek does) at the long-game in the TV business, predicting that streaming TV will become the norm. With a budget this big, 10 years ago Star Trek Discovery would have been placed into their prime slot. As always, it'll be consumer-driven. If they make money from it, they'll continue. If it bombs online, than maybe they'll consider airing it on TV. Even though I work for an affiliate of CBS, I don't have the inside scoop.



One perk cord-cutters do get with the app on your streaming device is that you can now watch all KHOU 11 programming (including our local Channel 11 newscasts) live, in real-time. If you've been keeping those unsightly DTV bunny-ears around just to watch us because we're not on Sling TV, you no longer have to.

Star Trek, inspired me and others in my generation to pursue the sciences. Now that Star Trek is behind a paywall, I fear many kids will never be exposed.

Live long and prosper, Space City!

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

