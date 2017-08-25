Transtar HQ 'ground zero' as officials prepare for Harvey

Houston Transtar headquarters has become ground zero for city and county leaders to prepare for Hurricane Harvey. With Harvey expected to be a major hurricane, emergency officials are hard at work preparing and preparing even more.

HOUSTON – Houston Transtar headquarters has become ground zero for city and county leaders to prepare for Hurricane Harvey.

Emergency officials tell us people here have been monitoring the situation 24-7 since Wednesday morning.

With Harvey expected to be a major hurricane, emergency officials are hard at work preparing and preparing even more.

They activated the emergency operations center earlier this week.

And with the National Hurricane Center warning of possible “life threatening flash flooding,” city, county and state leaders are asking people to set up a contingency plan for themselves.

“Sometimes help can’t get to you, except to get you out to go somewhere, that’s why we tell people be prepared as you can,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

Once again preparation is key for this storm. That means get enough food, water and supplies to last you for a few days.

© 2017 KHOU-TV