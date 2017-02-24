Transgender athlete competing in wrestling state finals in Cypress

Mack Beggs

CYPRESS, Texas - A transgender high school student from the Dallas area has made it to the wrestling state finals.

Mack Beggs, 17, is transitioning from female to male. His performance this wrestling season is leading many to question Texas’ rules about high school transgender athletes.

Right now, University Interscholastic League regulations say Mack has to compete with the gender on his birth certificate. That’s why he’s wrestling with the girls, even though he’s taking testosterone to transition to be a boy.

Some parents say there’s a reason he’s undefeated this season.

“[My daughter] had wrestled Mack last year. But naturally with the testosterone usage, it’s not the same as it was today,” said Lisa Latham, whose daughter lost to Mack in the first round of the finals.

Latham, and a lot of other parents, think the UIL’s rules on the issue are unfair.

“I think if she wants to be a boy, she needs to wrestle with the boys,” said Isaac Gomez.

“If you use enhancements, you’re not allowed to wrestle. It’s always been the rule. Why is it being cut because this person wants to change? That is a choice. That is a choice,” said Patti Overstreet.

The UIL says the rule on enhancement drugs do not apply to students who are prescribed drugs for medical reasons.

Even though 95% of state superintendents voted for the transgender guidelines as they are now, some parents hope the state reconsiders.

“It’s not fair for Mack, because he’s not getting true competition or true experience. It’s not fair for the female wrestlers because they are at a complete disadvantage,” said Latham.

(© 2017 KHOU)