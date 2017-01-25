Top 11 spots for good seafood in Houston

Photos: Willie G's

HOUSTON - We asked and Houston answered! According to a KHOU 11 News Facebook poll, here are the top spots to grub on local seafood:

Texas Shrimp Shack

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

"Casual spot dishing Mexican fare & margaritas in colorful interior digs & on a palapa-covered patio."

Photo: Texas Shrimp Shack

Texas Shrimp Shack

Bluewater Seafood

Bluewater Seafood

Several locations.

"If our seafood was any fresher, it would be swimming!" Bluewater Seafood boasts a large menu of shrimp by the pound, boiled specials and burgers.

Monument Inn

4406 Independence Parkway South, La Porte,TX 77571

"Waterfront dining, fresh Gulf Coast seafood and an array of pastas, beef and chicken." Click here to see the full menu.

Capt. Benny's

Capt. Benny's

Several locations.

With locations in Houston and Austin, Capt. Benny's has become a Texas favorite. "The laid back and friendly atmosphere is accompanied by the sights and sounds of fresh oysters being shucked, jumbo shrimp frying in our open kitchen, and the aroma our famous seafood gumbo being served."

Willie G's

Willie G's

Locations in Houston and Galveston.

Willie G's is a premiere seafood and steak house.

"Hand-sourced, local and seasonal ingredients are superbly crafted into modern interpretations of classics as well as innovative culinary fare."

Truluck's

Truluck's

Several locations.





"Each day the boats go out into the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, set their traps, and catch the crab. They then return to our fisheries where we cook the crab, size them and pack them in ice... From our traps to your table in less than 24 hours."

Goode Co. Seafood

Goode Co. Seafood

Multiple locations.





Part of the Goode Co. food empire, Goode Co. Seafood offers local favorites such as campechana de mariscos, poboys and oysters.

Lotus Seafood

Lotus Seafood

Multiple locations.

Seafood favorites with an Asian flair. The menu offers an array of flavors, from fried rice and lo mein to wings and catfish nuggets.

Pappadeaux Seafood

Pappadeaux Seafood

Several locations.

As part of the popular Pappas restaurant group, Pappadeaux offers fresh and delicious menu items as well as signature cocktails.

Eddie V's

Eddie V's

Two Houston locations.





"Fine seafood expertly prepared and a charismatic vibe that words are powerless to define. But we invite you to try."

Captain Tom's Seafood and Oyster Bar

Three Houston locations.

Captain Tom's has three neighborhood locations and loyal customers say they crave the fresh and fried seafood and Micheladas.

Facts about Gulf Coast seafood:

The Gulf Coast produces 70% of the nation’s oysters, 69% of domestic shrimp, and is a leading producer of domestic hard and soft-shell blue crabs.

The Gulf sustainably produces more than 500 million pounds of in-shell oysters each year.

Gulf crab species are available year-round.

More than 900 species of fish are found in the Gulf

Gulf waters are home to species such as the white shrimp, pink shrimp, brown shrimp, and rock shrimp.

For information on Gulf seafood seasonality, click here.

Information: Gulf Coast Seafood

