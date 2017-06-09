Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well

A toddler left at a fire station in southwest Houston is in good health and has no signs of neglect or abuse. Firefighters at Station 21 on Main Street said they were training when they heard what sounded like a child around 9:30 a.m. Friday. They were su

KHOU 5:45 PM. CDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories