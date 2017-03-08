Toddler dies after wandering from home, drowning in pond

Air 11 over the scene where a child drowned in Holiday Lakes.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A toddler has died after wandering from home and drowning in a nearby pond.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a woman called authorities Wednesday morning when she woke up and couldn't find her one and a half year old son in the house. When deputies arrived to the 200 block of S. Austin in Holiday Lakes, they spotted the child in a pond that is next to the home.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead at UTMB Angleton.

It is unclear how the child got out of the house but it is being investigated as a tragic accident. No charges are expected to be filed.

