Houston physician's license temporarily suspended for alleged use of cocaine

HOUSTON - A Houston physician has been temporarily suspended from practicing medicine by the Texas Medical Board for allegedly using cocaine.

According to TMB, Dr. Oscar Francisco Quintana's medical license was suspended Jan. 12. They say "his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."

The board claims they received information that Quintana is "using cocaine, and is impaired due to substance abuse." They say there is disciplinary history regarding substance abuse which dates back to 2003.

The temporary suspension will remain in place until TMB takes further action.

