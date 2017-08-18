Time traveling on the Houston History Bus

The city of Houston turns 181 years old on Wednesday. Just in time for the birthday is the brand new Houston History Bus.

It is an open air vehicle that comes complete with cool music and Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney's Historic Houston. He is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Houston history. He tells passengers interesting facts, things you never knew, as the eye-catching bus rolls through the streets of Houston.

Mister McKinney is still making improvements to the very unique bus and welcomes donations.

