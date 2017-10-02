Tilman Fertitta: Restaurant server killed in Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: Grace White)

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta says he lost an employee in the Las Vegas shooting on Monday.

The server was a 31-year-old mother of four young kids, according to Fertitta.

Just interviewed @TilmanJFertitta who told us he lost a 31 yr old server at Mastro's. She was mom of 4 young kids #LasVegasShootings #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/AbG5hb1Dyi — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 2, 2017

She worked at Mastro's Ocean Club which is located on the strip. Fertitta, a Houston billionaire business magnate who serves as the CEO of Landry's, owns the restaurant.

"Once again we're going to do whatever we can do as a company to reach out and help this family," said Fertitta.

Fertitta is currently putting together a blood drive at his Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas.



