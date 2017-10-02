KHOU
Close

Tilman Fertitta: Restaurant server killed in Las Vegas shooting

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:38 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta says he lost an employee in the Las Vegas shooting on Monday. 

The server was a 31-year-old mother of four young kids, according to Fertitta. 

 

 

She worked at Mastro's Ocean Club which is located on the strip. Fertitta, a Houston billionaire business magnate who serves as the CEO of Landry's, owns the restaurant. 

"Once again we're going to do whatever we can do as a company to reach out and help this family," said Fertitta. 

Fertitta is currently putting together a blood drive at his Golden Nugget casino in Las Vegas. 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories