Thousands participate in Women's March

HOUSTON - A large crowd of people could be seen walking in downtown Houston for the second annual Women's March.

The march took place Saturday, starting at Sabine Street near Buffalo Bayou Park then finishing on the steps of City Hall.

Event organizers hoped the turnout would top the 22,000 men, women and children who showed up at last year’s inaugural event.

Saturday's march was a call to action with participants seen holding signs and speeches from people like former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We’re marching for equity, equally, for unity, for justice,” said Houston Women's March Organizer and congressional candidate Letitia Plummer.

Houston's march was just one of hundreds of gatherings planned across the country, as well as in Beijing, Buenos Aires, Nairobi and Rome, under the banner the #WeekendofWomen on social media.

"The unifying theme of the movement is: When we vote, we win," movement organizers in Virginia said on their website. "When we stay engaged, we win. When we support each other, we win!"

