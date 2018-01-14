Thousands participate in annual Chevron Houston Marathon

(Photo: Scott Noll, KHOU)

Thousands of runners braved the cold and participated in the annual Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday morning.

The race kicked off at 7 a.m. downtown with temps in the 30s. The 26.2 mile race and the Aramco Houston Half-Marathon began at Congress and San Jacinto.

Organizer anticipated about 27,000 runners.

"We’ll have 250,000 spectators, hopefully bundled up ready to cheer on the amazing elite field we will have,” said Wade Morehead, the executive director of the Houston Marathon committee.

Although, the route resembled last year's race. Organizers wanted to highlight Houston's resilience by running through neighborhoods affected by Hurricane Harvey. This year’s shirts reflect the city’s motto following the storm - 'Houston Strong

Due to the large crowds, there were several street closures. But officials hoped to minimize traffic concerns with alternate routes.

KHOU 11 anchor Lisa Hernandez even participated in this year's race.

