Thousands gathered in Galveston for Mardi Gras

GALVESTON, Texas- Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Galveston to celebrate Mardi Gras on Saturday night.

For Galveston, this is one of their biggest nights filled with fun, food, beads and colorful floats.

"It's so much energy, so much fun," said one man. "Everybody has a great time."

Visitors are able to get a taste of Mardi Gras without ever leaving Texas.

"I wouldn't go anywhere else," said one woman. " I've been to Louisiana, no offense ya'll, but I love this..."

The Knights of Momus Grand Knight Parade was bigger and better, costing $1 million to put on. Massive crowds lined the streets to watch.

Some visitors were willing to do anything to earn their beads.

"I had to show a few things," said one man.

Crowds not only filled the roads, but also the balconies.

The Mardi Gras parade has made it to the Strand in Galveston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/blNjWRgsAo — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) February 26, 2017

Security was present throughout the night. They started clearing the streets around 1 a.m.

Police now sweeping Mardi Gras area along the Strand in Galveston. No issues so far. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/K0Gmc8BqoA — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) February 26, 2017





