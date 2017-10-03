Thousands continue to wait in line for emergency food relief following Harvey

Thousands of people lined up at Greenspoint Mall Friday to apply for D-SNAP. It’s part of the state’s effort to make sure those impacted by Harvey are able to eat. (Jason Miles photo)

HOUSTON - Thousands of people continue to stand in line around parts of Harris County for emergency food relief following Harvey.

The Southwest Multi-Service Center can see about 3,500 people a day.

“It’s going to be a long wait, but it’s okay,” said Ackeem Ball, just one of thousands of Harvey victims who stood in line Tuesday to apply for disaster food help, called D-SNAP.

“It would have been better if there had been more locations, so there would have been shorter lines, but this is what they’re offering so you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” said Ball.

In total, the state has now set up four locations in Harris County, one more than last week but the lines don’t seem to be getting any shorter.

“It’s worth the wait, you won’t know until three days later, but it is worth the wait,” said Kimothy Williams.

Here's how to apply - after filling out basic information, you’ll go through an interview process and if you qualify during that part, you’ll get a card. But you still have to wait for at least 3 days before you find out you’re fully approved.

October 5 is the last day to apply for help. All D-SNAP locations in Harris County are closing afterwards.

Last week, applications were based on last names. This week, there are no stipulations.

If you’ve been affected by Harvey and live in Harris County, you can apply - just be sure to bring your ID.

Here’s a list of all the locations, open between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

-Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street Houston

-Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Freeway Houston

-Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Drive Houston

-Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway Pasadena

© 2017 KHOU-TV