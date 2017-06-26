This week in Houston history: Woman becomes first to register to vote in Harris Co.

Hortense Sparks Ward. Photo: 1975/070-5363, Courtesy of Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

June 26, 1928 - The Democratic National Convention opens at Sam Houston Hall.

June 27, 1918 - Hortense Sparks Ward became the first woman in Harris County history to register to vote. Ward was born in Matagorda County in 1872 and married Houston Lawyer William Henry Ward. Ward was one of the first women admitted to the State Bar of Texas.

July 1, 1959 - The state of Texas granted the first bus franchise in the South owned and operated by African Americans. The Acres Homes Transit Company served the predominantly black community of Acres Homes, nine miles northwest of downtown Houston.

July 2, 1948 - Raphael O'Hara Lanier becomes the first president of Texas Southern University. Despite the difficulties he faced, the university not only survived, but grew under Lanier's leadership. Nevertheless, after seven often turbulent years at Texas Southern, he left the presidency.

