This week in Houston history: Tropical Storm Allison, IAH begins operations

Tropical Storm Allison Photo: Harris County Flood Control District

Each week, KHOU 11 News will bring you "This week in Houston history", as a way to highlight the achievements and advancements made each day in this great city of ours.

June 5, 2001 - Tropical Storm Allison hits Houston. When the local rains finally eased, Allison had left Harris County with 22 fatalities, 95,000 damaged automobiles and trucks, 73,000 damaged residences, 30,000 residents in shelters, and more than $5 billion in property damage in its wake, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.

Downtown Houston following Tropical Storm Allison. Photo: Harris County Flood Control District

June 8, 1969 - The Houston Intercontinental Airport officially began operations. It originally replaced Hobby Airport, although it was reopened to commercial traffic a couple of years later. In acres, Houston Intercontinental is the nation's second larges airport, behind Dallas-Fort Worth.

June 9, 1870 - A Galveston rabbi officiated at the founding of a historic Texas Jewish congregation. Mr. Tuck the grand master of the Masonic Lodge of Texas, laid the cornerstone for Temple B'nai Israel at Galveston. Temple B'nai Israel is the oldest Reform Jewish congregation in Texas.

Information provided by the Texas State Historical Association.

