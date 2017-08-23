This week in Houston history: Racially integrated art exhibition opens, Camp Logan Riot

Image courtesy the Menil Collection, Houston.

August 21, 1938 - Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers was born in Houston.





NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers speaks during SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' With Kenny Rogers at SiriusXM's Music City Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennesse (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Photo: Terry Wyatt, 2017 Getty Images)

August 22, 1971 - One of the first racially integrated exhibitions of contemporary artists in the US opening in the remodeled De Luxe Theater in Houston. The exhibition began at a time of nationwide controversy about opportunities for African-American artists. It was sponsored by the Menil Foundation of Houston and curated by Peter Bradley, an associate director of the Perls Galleries in New York. With the help of the Rice University Institute for the Arts, Bradley transformed the old movie house into a showplace for nineteen contemporary artists.





August 23, 1917 - The Camp Logan riot erupted in Houston. The Houston Riot of 1917 involved 156 soldiers of the all-black 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry – a unit of the famed Buffalo Soldiers.

100th anniversary of the Camp Logan Riot in Houston

August 25, 1886 - The second organization of black medical professionals in the nation was formed in Galveston. Doctors J. H. and L. M. Wilkins, pharmacist J. S. Cameron, and twelve other men established the Lone Star State Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association. The group formed its own organization after the Texas Medical Association had refused them admission.

