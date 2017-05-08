This week in Houston history: The Orange Show opens, Buffalo Bayou cisterns debut

Photo: Maribel Amador, Visit Houston

May 9, 1937 - The original Rice Food Market opened on this day. It was the first building in The Village, Houston's oldest community shopping center.

May 9, 1937

May 9, 1979 - The Orange Show, an open-air, multimedia sculptural installation, opened to the public. The show, dedicated to the orange, located in east Houston on 2401 Munger Street, was conceived and built single-handedly over a period of twenty-five years by Houston postman Jefferson D. McKissack. Considered the state's leading example of a "folk art environment," the Orange Show is open to the public on weekends and holidays from March through December.

May 12, 1913 - The National Alliance of Postal Employees, an organization formed to protect the rights and privileges of African Americans in the postal service, was projected at a Houston meeting attended by a number of black postal workers in the city. From this meeting grew the Progressive Postal League, which led to the Chattanooga convention that founded the National Alliance of Postal Employees.

May 12, 1923 - Miller Memorial Theatre is dedicated.

May 13, 2016 - Buffalo Bayou Park debuts a semi-restored 1927 water cistern as a public space.

