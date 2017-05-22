This week in Houston history: 'Memorial Day flood' ravages city, surrounding areas

A new report released Tuesday afternoon examines how first responders and officials handled the floods in Houston on Memorial Day. (Photo: KHOU)

Each week, KHOU 11 News will bring you "This week in Houston history", as a way to highlight the achievements and advancements made each day in this great city of ours.

May 22, 1960 - The former Market Square City Hall and current bus terminal, burns down.

May 22, 1991 - Queen Elizabeth II visits Antioch Church, the first black Baptist church in Houston.

May 25-26, 2015 - Houston and the surrounding areas were hit hard by Memorial Day flooding. According to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, 11 inches of rain fell within a 24-hour period in some areas. Thousands of homes were flooded and hundreds of people had to be rescued. According to the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, eight people died during the weather event.

Photos: Aerial views of flooding in Houston

WATCH: KHOU 11 coverage of Memorial Day flooding aftermath

May 27, 1852 - Houston photographer J.H.S. Stanley advertised that he had "succeeded in taking pictures on glass", probably using the collodion process. Despite his 1852 announcement, he made no mention of the glass-plate process in later advertisements.

May 27, 1961 - Texas elects its first Republican senator since the Reconstruction, Houston-born John Tower. By 1960 he was sufficiently well known to be nominated at the state Republican convention to run against Lyndon B. Johnson for senator. Johnson easily won the election but resigned his seat when he was also elected vice president. Tower led the ensuing special election and won the runoff.

May 28, 1971 - The three-day Conferencia de Mujeres por la Raza started at Magnolia Park YWCA in Houston. Also known as the National Chicana Conference, it was the first interstate assembly of Mexican-American feminists organized in the United States. An estimated 600 women from twenty-three states attended it.

Information provided by the Texas State Historical Association.

© 2017 KHOU-TV