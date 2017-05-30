This week in Houston history: Shamrock Hotel demolished

Postcard of the Shamrock Hotel. (Photo: digitalcommonwealth.org)

Each week, KHOU 11 News will bring you "This week in Houston history", as a way to highlight the achievements and advancements made each day in this great city of ours.

June 1, 1987 - The landmark Shamrock Hotel is demolished. The hotel opened in 1949 and was one of the most extravagantly mythologized symbols of Texas in the 1950's.

June 4, 1845 - David Dickinson, future lieutenant governor, begins his political career when he was elected justice of the peace of Precinct Two in Montgomery County. After his small beginning, he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives (1849). He ran successfully for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate Elisha M. Pease in 1853, but lost in his attempt to unseat Pease in 1855. In 1866 Governor James W. Throckmorton appointed Dickson financial agent of the state penitentiary at Huntsville, where, in addition to his primary duty, he cared for the inmates during a yellow fever epidemic. When Throckmorton was removed from office as an "impediment to Reconstruction," Dickson retired to Grimes County.

June 4, 1897 - Booker T. Washington delivered the first commencement address at Prairie View Normal Institute, the future Prairie View A&M University. His trips to Texas included an appearance at the State Fair and visits with prominent black families such as the Covingtons of Houston and the Watsons of Dallas. Washington inspired a generation of black Texas leaders, including Emmett Jay Scott and Laurine Cecil Anderson.





Booker T. Washintgon (Photo: fdfi.org)

Information provided by the Texas State Historical Association.

