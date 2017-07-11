This week in Houston history: Ima Hogg is born, Baylor College of Medicine opens

Ima Hogg. Photo: Courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts Houston

July 10, 1882 - Philanthropist and Houston Symphony found Ima Hogg born in Texas.

July 10, 1900 - The state of Texas granted a charter to the Rosenberg Library Association of Galveston. The Rosenberg Library, successor to the Galveston Mercantile Library, which was founded in 1871, is the oldest public library in Texas in continuous operation.





Photo: Rosenberg Library

July 11, 1838 - Presidential candidate James Collinsworth fell or jumped off a boat in Galveston Bay and drowned. Collinsworth was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Texas, along with Mirabeau B. Lamar and Peter W. Grayson. His death, which occurred less than two weeks after the announcement of his candidacy for president, was generally presumed to have been a suicide, and his body lay in state in the capitol in Houston.

July 12, 1943 - Baylor College of Medicine opened in a former Sears, Roebuck store in Houston. In 1947 the school moved to the Roy and Lillie Cullen Building, becoming the first institution to locate in the Texas Medical Center.

July 15, 1882 - The Texas Bar Association was organized in Galveston. The Texas Bar Association was the predecessor of the State Bar of Texas.

