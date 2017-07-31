KHOU
This week in Houston history: A pirate rules Galveston Island

Sarah Zizinia, KHOU 8:42 AM. CDT July 31, 2017

Each week, KHOU 11 News will bring you "This week in Houston history", as a way to highlight the achievements and advancements made each day in this great city of ours.

 

July 31, 1817 - Pirate Louis Michel Aury resigned his Mexican commission to rule Galveston Island. Rebel envoy José Manuel de Herrera proclaimed Galveston a port of the Mexican republic, made Aury resident commissioner, and raised the rebel flag on September 13, 1816. Aury's tenure was stormy. 

 

August 2, 1952 - The Gulf Freeway, connecting Houston to Galveston, is dedicated. 

 

August 5, 1838 - The first permanent settler arrives at Point Bolivar, the western tip of the Bolivar Peninsula. 

 

Information provided by the Texas State Historical Association.

