This amazing thing inspired me to become a scientist. What will inspire the next generation?

How cool is this? A satellite orbiting the earth transmits a radio signal anyone with an antenna and crystal capable of receiving 137mHz-138mHz, can listen to. A computer can take that transmission and decode it into a satellite image! (Photo: NOAA POES)

HOUSTON - Shortwave radio inspired the last generation. Weather satellite transmissions inspired me. What will inspire the next generation to pursue the sciences?

Every generation has a, "tech thing". For many in the 1990s and 2000s, it was video games. For many people born in the 1940s thru 1970s, it was shortwave radio. (Many of today's engineers discovered this passion, because in the pre-internet days, it was not just a novelty, but a mission to listen in in on distant transmissions from other countries, only possible through the ultra-short radio waves emitted from those distant towers. While FM radio can only transmit about 60 miles, shortwave can go around the globe. For the first time, people in America and around the world could listen to things like the BBC, out of London, to get world news that their domestic media sources may not have shared. Many even today -- despite the internet -- are still hooked on shortwave for this reason!

Now, as a, "20th century digital boy", I came through when PC's were just becoming common in the household. It was a time before satellite radio and before everyone had satellite television. As the son of a short-wave radio hobbyist, I guess it was only natural to get hooked on the next technologically amazing thing: the ability to receive (in real-time at my own house) orbiting weather satellites and decode their radio signals to make an image of clouds over the Earth! Before one could simply log-in to download the latest satellite loop online, only a select few had access to raw, unfiltered data. For a relatively small investment in radio antenna equipment, a signal decoder box and a 486-model PC, suddenly that exclusive world opened up to anyone who found it interesting. Suddenly, whether in your living room, or sailing on a boat thousands of miles from land and communications equipment, one could receive a radio signal from a passing satellite twice a day. In it's 90-minute orbit around the poles, a polar orbiting environmental satellite (POES) passed by once in the morning and once in the evening.

Just like shortwave radio hooked a generation because for the first time they could consume information from news organizations outside their little bubble, suddenly I could see the world for what it truly is: a vast expanse of sea and land, free of borders and full of weather! It was the truth. For a teenager in an age of neatly packaged products and tightly controlled information, this was a really big deal. I'd always loved watching the weather, but this for me, sealed the deal.

A throwback to a bygone era, this little box allowed me to receive satellite signals live from space, directly to my living room. It looked like it belonged on the Bridge of Kirk's Enterprise, but worked quite well as an addition to my dad's 486 PC. (Photo: Timestep)



Here's what the thrill of reception was like: As the satellite rose above the horizon, two thousand miles from my location -- but within view of my unidirectional antenna -- a radio transmission between 137mHz-138mHz would slowly start to come in through the static white-noise caused by cosmic radiation. Before too long as the satellite got closer, a clear and strong, "tick-tock, tick-tock", like a clock -- and a high pitched, continuous beeeeeeeeeeep sound would come through. This means you were listening to an object about the size of a telephone booth traveling at over 17,000 mph and 500 miles high talking right to you, in your home! The signal would be channeled from the antenna, through coaxial cable to a decoder box that looked like something out of the classic 1960s Star Trek, then into a video card on a PC. From there, software would piece together the analog signal into a digital image. This would happen line by line, as the satellite transmitted in real-time, exactly what it saw. Over a period of about 15 minutes (the amount of time the satellite is visible to a particular spot on Earth), an image was produced, stretching up to about 4,000 miles from equator to the north pole and about 2,000 miles from west to east. This transmission was called APT, short for automatic picture transmission. I'd watch as the image was produced in real-time.

This antenna is all you need to receive amazing APT imagery.

Today, the receiver technology has become even more sleek. With just a dongle and an antenna, along with free software, you too can try your hand at APT satellite reception. But, act fast because there may only be a short time remaining in this exciting program's life. A new generation of POES satellites are to be launched and they won't carry the APT transponder. Why? The technology is analog and ... obsolete. Today there are only three American POES satellites left transmitting APT: NOAA-19, 18 and 15 When they die, the beloved signal will quietly dim over the horizon never to be heard again.

Don't get me wrong: the new POES satellites will carry instrumentation worlds more advanced and optics that are innumerably improved, but the ability to receive and decode their signals will be far to costly for enthusiasts to receive from home. With the internet, the images produced will be free and readily available no doubt, but downloading those images will be about as special as logging onto Facebook for the latest scoop on your friends.

It occurred to me as I gave a tour to a class of 5th graders at the TV station, that their generation will be the one that goes to Mars. But what will inspire them to pursue STEM careers? Assuming NASA's 2030s timeline sticks, we need something other than an iPhone to inspire our Buzz Aldrins of tomorrow.

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner (Photo: KHOU)

