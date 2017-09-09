5 Things to Know: High water remains in W. Houston, Irma roars toward Florida

Here are five things to know for Saturday morning.

Hurricane Irma roars toward south Florida as millions warned to leave their homes

As Florida braced for the full force of Hurricane Irma, early gale-force winds lashed southern portions of the state Saturday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

The storm, downgraded to a Category 3 as it rolled past Cuba, was positioned to roar up the west coast of the Sunshine State early Sunday, bringing high winds and life-threatening storm surge to both coasts.

The storm's track has shifted toward the state's west coast, sparring Miami a direct blow but setting up cities such as Key West, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota and the Tampa-St. Pete area for a battering.

"The storm is here," Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning, noting 25,000 people were already without power.

Residents still wait for flood water to recede in west Houston

While many homeowners are focused on ripping out drywall and cleaning out their houses in the aftermath of Harvey, some neighborhoods in west Houston are still underwater.

It's been two weeks since people woke up to find their homes and streets completely flooded, and for neighbors on Clear Spring Drive that is still the case.

“I hadn't been emotional at all,” said Doug Hall, a resident. “But when you see people coming, acknowledging that yeah we see what's happening…you start realizing that a lot of people care and a lot of people want to help. It's kind of humbling."

J.J. Watt fund surpasses $30 million for Harvey relief

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has now collected more than $30 million for flood victims following Hurricane Harvey.

The fund has far outgrown the original $200,000 goal, surpassing the $30 million mark on Friday.

Over 197,000 people have made donations to the fund as of Friday night, according to the You Caring page.

Surgeon rescued after using boat to save more than 100 people during Harvey

It wasn't just first responders, but everyday citizens who rescued hundreds of people during Harvey. One of them is a neurosurgeon at Memorial Hermann Southwest.

When the water started to rise in Meyerland, Dr. Joseph Cochran became a hero. He jumped in the one thing he had to rescue neighbors, his fishing boat.

"It was a little bit surreal. I've never seen anything like that," said Dr. Cochran with UT Health/ Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Institute.

Neurosurgeon rescues more than 100 of his neighbors during Harvey. At 10 how he ended up being rescued too @memorialhermann #KHOU11 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Kcw7V5Jtmz — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) September 9, 2017

Home openers have stunning weather ahead

It's the season opener at both Texas A&M's Kyle Field and at the University of Texas, Royal Memorial Stadium. While the season is young, so far Mother Nature is playing a foul-free game.

For long-time Texans, having high temperatures under a clear September sky means sizzling temperatures and rampant heat exhaustion. Not this year however. A strong, early season cold front swept in in the wake of Harvey and propelled us into the Autumn season. High temperatures have been stuck in the mid 80s and Saturday will be no different.

