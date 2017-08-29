Things to know as you wake up Wednesday

For the first time in nearly a week, we will get to see a sunrise in the Houston area. However, the sunshine will also shine a light on just how much damage has been done by the floodwaters caused by Harvey's record rainfall.
Here is a look at the things you need to know as you wake up on Wednesday.
- The death toll from Harvey continues to rise, including a baby girl who was swept away from her parents arms by floodwaters and a Houston police officer who got caught up in flooding while trying to report for duty.
- Shelters that can accommodate thousands are now open across the Houston area, including at NRG Center and Lakewood Church. That's in addition to the George R. Brown Convention Center which once housed over 9,000 evacuees. Click here for a list of the shelters available near where you are.
- While the Houston area is beginning to dry out, our neighbors in east Texas and Louisiana are experiencing catastrophic flooding as Harvey makes yet another landfall there. The mayor of Port Arthur, Texas says his city is completely underwater, as is parts of Beaumont..
- Families near the Arkema Chemical plant in Crosby have been evacuated. The plant has lost power to refrigeration units that keep chemicals safe due to flooding. Authorities says the threat is not immediate, but could be catastrophic if there was a fire or other problem
The Houston Astros returned to the field Wednesday night for a "home" game relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida. Houston fell to the Texas Rangers 12-2 in a game players admitted was difficult to play because of their worries about what was happening at home.. The status of their weekend home series against the New York Mets is up in the air. It may also be played in Florida.
