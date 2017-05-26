Things to do: Memorial Day weekend 2017

Looking for a way to spend this Memorial Day with your family? Here are a few events happening around the Houston area.

Sunday, May 28

Memorial Day weekend fireworks in The Woodlands - Head to Town Green Park for the annual Memorial Day Fireworks Show and enjoy live music, children’s activities and concessions. 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Click here for more info.

Monday, May 29

9th Annual Sugar Land Memorial Day ceremony - The City of Sugar Land is holding its annual festival featuring patriotic music, military exhibits and a flag ceremony. Free to the public, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here for more info.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day ceremony - The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery. Click here for more info.

Memorial Day at Saddle River Range - Memorial Day fun for the entire family in Conroe. Click here for more info.

