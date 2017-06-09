KHOU
The future is at Space Center Houston

Shapeshifters, X-Men, holograms - They've got it all at Space Center Houston. Sherry Williams was checking out their new sci-fi exhibit.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:07 AM. CDT June 09, 2017

A new exhibit is now open at Space Center Houston. It is called Science-Fiction Science Future. It takes many things we have only seen in the movies and turns them into interactive displays.

One display features a computer that mimics your motions. Another copies your facial expressions and gives you a readout of your feelings. Still another purports to tap into your brain waves in order to move a small ball on a table. 

Space Center Houston is open every day at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children. 

For more information, visit: https://spacecenter.org/

