The future is at Space Center Houston

A new exhibit is now open at Space Center Houston. It is called Science-Fiction Science Future. It takes many things we have only seen in the movies and turns them into interactive displays.

One display features a computer that mimics your motions. Another copies your facial expressions and gives you a readout of your feelings. Still another purports to tap into your brain waves in order to move a small ball on a table.

Space Center Houston is open every day at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children.

For more information, visit: https://spacecenter.org/

