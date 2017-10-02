The first cold front

HOUSTON - Bring on the cooler air! We've had cold fronts already this season but they've barely classified as, "cold." Humidity drops with these wanna-be cold fronts (like it did this past weekend) but as of today, October 2nd, we've yet to have a good rush of actually cooler air.

Finally, by the middle of next week, we should catch a break from this summer humidity. Around the 10th, models advertise a, "modified polar" air mass working south. 'Modified' in this context means it'll have warmed up considerably from its frosty start. It'll still be warm, with highs in the 70s to around 80°, but very dry. At night it should cool to the chilly mid-50s with even some upper 40s possible in Conroe. The timing of this first front is pretty typical for our region. The average first fronts do push through sometime in mid to late October.

Another perk of a front like this is that it essentially ends the local hurricane season for the season. The latest hurricane to strike Houston happened on October 15th-16th, 1989.

Like any planet, considering this spaceship we call Earth is basically a tightly-packed ball of rocks and water flying around a star at 66,000mph relative to our sun, spinning on a wobbling axis at 1,000mph, it's amazing to me that our seasonal weather patterns are as cyclical as they are. By all casual measurements, I'd expect a lot more chaos with the onset of our seasons. The fact that most weather markers like cold fronts happen within a few weeks of the same date each year, it's pretty much diamond-sharp precision in the scale of the cosmos!

A side note: I wanted to acknowledge the horrible event in Las Vegas, in a personal aside. It goes without saying that the families and friends of the innocent concert-goers who were killed last night are reeling in a pain only they know, and they will carry that scar for life. For the injured survivors, the emotional and physical toll is different and no doubt horrible in its own way. I among many, find myself asking, "how could someone do that to innocent people?" After every terroristic act, this is a question often asked. I do hope that one day humanity can overcome its proven propensity to succumb to and commit evil acts, but upon review of human history, I fear it's intrinsic in our very existence. I know there are overwhelming more 'good' people than bad in this world or else we wouldn't be able to function as a society, but I would hope that this terrible act of darkness encourages a new culture of peace.

-Brooks

