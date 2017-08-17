The eclipse will look smaller than you think

This is the view through a pair of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses. While you can clearly (and safely) see the disk of the sun, it looks much smaller than you might have expected. Can you picture 67% of this blocked by the moon? (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON - If you have done your homework and purchased a pair of solar eclipse sunglasses, I wanted to share with you what to expect next Monday when it's finally time to gaze skyward and enjoy the big show. In short, it'll be really neat assuming there are no clouds to block the view, but it won't be what you see on TV! It'll be much smaller.



(Photo: (c) Danicek | Dreamstime.com)

In fact, seeing the sun today through my solar glasses, I was reminded of a green pea. Unless you're viewing it through a telephoto lens or a telescope, you may have a similar experience. It's so small, you might even have a tough time distinguishing when the moon has started to cover the disk of the sun. (It begins around 11:45am and ends at 2:45pm, peaking at 1:16pm.) You may have to wait until it's closer to its maximum coverage of 67% before you can easily glance up to tell.



To make the sun look bigger than it will with solar eclipse glasses, you can use binoculars to project a much larger image of the sun onto a surface (like paper or posterboard) and view the image with normal sunglasses! This actually looks great. (Photo: timeanddate.com)

Why is it, "smaller than advertised"? It's because all of the eclipse images we see in the media are zoomed-in to make it visually more distinguishable and appealing. When you see it in real life, you may find yourself thinking it was going to look more dramatic. "Oh, is that all?!!"

If you are hanging with the family and have a pair binoculars or a small telescope set them up (a tripod helps) a few feet above the ground and from there you can project the image of the sun to the ground below, or onto a piece of paper. This will make the eclipse look much bigger (depending on how high your tripod is from the surface) and this technique will also allow you to "look" at it with normal sunglasses. (You can also pick out sunspots using this method.)



With a backyard telescope or pair of binoculars, you can easily project the eclipse onto a piece of paper. This will make it look much bigger than it would through a pair of those hard-to-find eclipse solar glasses. Plus, normal shades will do! (Photo: Courtesy Sky and Telescope)

Another problem is that these glasses are in short supply and becoming harder to find with each passing day. You may have a more memorable experience if you look at the dappled sunshine under a tree. During the eclipse you'll see thousands of little miniature eclipses projected to the ground!

Enjoy!

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News. (2017)

