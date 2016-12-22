The busiest holiday travel days are here - pack your patience

HOUSTON – The holiday travel season is at its peak, and airport officials are asking passengers to pack their patience.

December 22 and Dec 23 are the two busiest days in the sky, with 2.4 million Americans expected to fly each day.

Airlines for America, the industry trade organization that represents many of the nation’s largest airlines, estimates a 3.5% increase over last year’s holiday travel period.

The group predicts that 45.2 million passengers will fly on domestic airlines in the United States during a 21 day period that started on December 16. It may turn out to be the busiest holiday travel season ever.

“I have no complaints, although we did leave our suitcase with all of our snow gear back at the house,” said Corey Bishop, traveling to Utah.

An estimated 120,000 people will come through Bush Airport on Thursday alone, and an estimated 50,000 through Hobby.

So far, there have been no significant delays, and everything appears to be running smoothly.

TSA suggests you don’t wrap your gifts until after you get to your destination. Often times, ribbon and metallic paper can trigger an alarm which will force you to unwrap your gifts.

There is still plenty of parking available at both of Houston’s airports, but spots are filling up quickly.

Airport officials recommend travelers check for parking availability ahead of time on fly2houston.com