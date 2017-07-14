The 100 Club donates new van to recovering HPD officer

Ronny Cortez, a 24-year HPD veteran, was given the keys to a brand-new van outfitted with a lift for his wheelchair. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer shot in the line of duty in February is getting a big gift from the 100 Club.

Ronny Cortez, a 24-year HPD veteran, was given the keys to a brand-new van outfitted with a lift for his wheelchair.

Officer Cortez was paralyzed after he was shot multiple times by a burglary suspect. He has spent months in therapy recovering.

Thanks to thousands of small donations to the 100 Club, and help from the Houston Police Officers’ Union, Officer Cortez and his family have a new way to be mobile again.

“We really appreciate it,” Officer Cortez said Friday. “It’s really going to help my family out a lot. You know, we’ve got a lot of fighting to do ahead of us. We just want to continue on with it.”

Officer Cortez’s family says there is a lot of treatment left to go, and the van will go a long way to help Officer Cortez recover as quickly as possible.

