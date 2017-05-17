KHOU
Close

That stinky seaweed is back!

Meteorologist Brooks Garner , KHOU 10:21 PM. CDT May 17, 2017

GALVESTON - If you remember spring of 2014, you remember scenes like this: 20 foot piles of stinky, smelly Sargassum seaweed! It's a naturally occurring algae which grows in the slow, warm currents of the Sargasso sea -- a portion of the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida -- and commonly drifts on ocean currents toward Texas. While huge mats can grow in some years, during others we see very little.

Yesterday, the season's first episode of Sargassum washed up on area beaches, due to our busy onshore flow. I asked around and found Mike Wurl, a scientist and researcher at Texas A&M Galveston, who examines high resolution satellite imagery to determine if it's nearby and where it's going. Fortunately, the news is good!

 

There was only a relatively small patch (in the yellow circle) and nothing of note waiting behind. This could change later this summer, but for now, there's no indication we'll see a repeat of 2014.

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter for more tidbits like this through the week.

-Brooks

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories