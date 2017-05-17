That stinky seaweed is back!

Sargassum algae, "seaweed" has washed up on beaches from Surfside to Galveston. Many remember this stuff when nature dumped over 8,000 tons of this stinky stuff on area beaches in 2014, ruining beaches for sunbathers. (Photo: Henry Pekar)

GALVESTON - If you remember spring of 2014, you remember scenes like this: 20 foot piles of stinky, smelly Sargassum seaweed! It's a naturally occurring algae which grows in the slow, warm currents of the Sargasso sea -- a portion of the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida -- and commonly drifts on ocean currents toward Texas. While huge mats can grow in some years, during others we see very little.



Sargassum algae seaweed piles up in 20 foot tall stacks, smelling of rotting organics. Some suggest it smells like sewage, rotting in the 90° sunshine. (Photo: Don Ciaccio)

Yesterday, the season's first episode of Sargassum washed up on area beaches, due to our busy onshore flow. I asked around and found Mike Wurl, a scientist and researcher at Texas A&M Galveston, who examines high resolution satellite imagery to determine if it's nearby and where it's going. Fortunately, the news is good!

Good news with the seaweed: despite our aggressive onshore flow, there's little additional Sargassum to come ashore. pic.twitter.com/PHGd2xiwjA — Brooks Garner (@BrooksKHOU) May 18, 2017

There was only a relatively small patch (in the yellow circle) and nothing of note waiting behind. This could change later this summer, but for now, there's no indication we'll see a repeat of 2014.



Seaweed inside this yellow circle is responsible for the smelly Sargassum that's recently washed up on Galveston and Surfside beaches over the last few days. (Photo: TAMUG/LANDSAT)

