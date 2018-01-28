KHOU
TexasEquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old from west Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 1:06 PM. CST January 28, 2018

HOUSTON - TexasEquuSearch began to search for a missing 17-year-old boy from River Oaks on Sunday. 

According to TexasEquuSearch, Wilson Stratton was last seen near Westheimer and Willowick Road on Jan. 19. 

He has been described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green & white Magellan fishing shirt, gray gym shorts and white tennis shoes.

TexasEquuSearch says his disappearance is "very concerning, and un-characteristic of Wilson’s actions or habits."

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact them at (281) 309-9500. 

 

 

